Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 141,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,821,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

