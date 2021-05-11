Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.14

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 14338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Inseego alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.