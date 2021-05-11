Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Acquires 65,500 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391,142 shares in the company, valued at C$389,519.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett acquired 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

Shares of CVE AGC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.28. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,812. The stock has a market cap of C$106.98 million and a P/E ratio of -18.67. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

