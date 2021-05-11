Insider Buying: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

CHW stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 230,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.35 and a quick ratio of 44.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.19. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

