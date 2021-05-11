Insider Buying: Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Insider Acquires 327 Shares of Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Graham Bird bought 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Escape Hunt alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Graham Bird purchased 576 shares of Escape Hunt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

LON:ESC remained flat at $GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 324,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,250. Escape Hunt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.