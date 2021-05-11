Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$150,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 542,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$818,768.60.

Steven Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$138,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Steven Dean sold 9,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steven Dean sold 700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

TSE ARG traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. 1,744,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,614. The firm has a market cap of C$288.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.61.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

