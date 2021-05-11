Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 9,780 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.