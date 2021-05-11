Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 9,780 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

