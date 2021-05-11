Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BMY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,502,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

