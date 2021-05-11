Insider Selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Sells 1,118 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BMY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,502,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of -588.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.