Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. 703,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,663. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

