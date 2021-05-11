Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $24,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total transaction of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00.

CDLX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 583,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 203,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cardlytics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

