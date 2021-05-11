Insider Selling: Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.