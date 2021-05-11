Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Sells 17,201 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. 134,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

