Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells 841 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,255. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.