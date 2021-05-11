Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,007,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Safian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04.

Shares of IT traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gartner by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

