Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54.

On Thursday, March 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 1,204,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

