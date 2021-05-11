Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,590 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.