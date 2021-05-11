Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

NASDAQ HGBL remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. 18,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

