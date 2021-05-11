Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 9,033 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $52,770.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,603.05.

Shares of Heritage Global stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. 18,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,600,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.