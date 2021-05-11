Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells 7,988 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King upped their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Innospec by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Innospec by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

