Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 6,798 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MCK traded down $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.94. 1,584,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,778. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

