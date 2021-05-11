Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 39,636 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 487,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

