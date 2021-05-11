Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 5,616 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12.
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 96,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The company has a market cap of $779.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneWater Marine by 25.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 43.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
