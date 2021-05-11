Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 5,616 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 96,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The company has a market cap of $779.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneWater Marine by 25.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 43.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

