Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 3,928 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PH stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.69. The stock had a trading volume of 834,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,960. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.95. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

