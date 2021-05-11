Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells 10,250 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $423,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.

NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 2,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

