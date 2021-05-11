Insider Selling: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Sells 45,322 Shares of Stock

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235,039. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

