Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Sells 11,116 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manavendra Sial also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,455. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

