Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 880 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EL traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.58. 41,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

