Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 291,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

