Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $318,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 504,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,902.27 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.48.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

