Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. 3,232,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,256. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

