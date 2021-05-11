Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00.

WING stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.75. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

