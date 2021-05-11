Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wingstop alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00.

Wingstop stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 647,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.