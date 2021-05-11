Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $117.63. 852,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

