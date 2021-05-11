Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 102,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,690. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $195.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

