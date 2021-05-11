Insula Price Tops $1.46 on Top Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $10,298.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00074710 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002890 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.11 or 0.00621072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002898 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

