InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $35.13 million and $2.80 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00007703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

