Insureum (ISR) Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

