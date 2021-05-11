Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 1,421,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The company has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

