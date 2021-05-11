Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 414,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Intel worth $291,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

