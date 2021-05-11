Intelligent Trading Foundation Trading Up 28.9% This Week (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $33,490.63 and approximately $61,249.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

