Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,390,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,150,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.