Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 30,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,151,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $605.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.