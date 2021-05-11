International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 389,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.9% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,943. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

