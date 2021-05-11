International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/28/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/31/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 484,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

