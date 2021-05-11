InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPZF. Desjardins raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

IIPZF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

