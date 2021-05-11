Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.