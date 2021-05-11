Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.87. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

