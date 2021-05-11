Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. 45,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,227. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

