Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

ITCI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

